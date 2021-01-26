Local veterans get help from U.S. Veterans Center

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Some local veterans were receiving help Tuesday. The U.S. Veterans Center was at the American Legion Post 44 in Newburgh.

The veterans center works with combat veterans and their families counseling them on services that are available to them.

“The purpose of this is to educate. Community education for folks to know. Whether you are a veteran or not, you may know a veteran. We just want to do community education and let them know that we are all available for them. We are here to help them out,” said Mark Burrier, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist.

The veterans center visits the American Legion in Newburgh twice a month and has continued to provide services during the pandemic.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)