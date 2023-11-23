HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Charlie Willett, longtime owner of Pizza Chef in Newburgh has passed away.

Willett, an active member of the Newburgh community, graduated from Memorial High School in 1959. He then went to St. Edward’s University and Sam Houston State University where he signed to pitch for the Houston Astros Farm System in the early sixties.

Willett operated Pizza Chef for over 40 years before retiring in 2014, and was active in the Newburgh area school and athletic activities through his sponsorship of teams and events.

A celebration of life for Willett will be held at a later date.