Los Tres Caminos ordered to pay more than $300K in back wages

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The United States Department of Labor is ordering Los Tequila Inc. – operator of Los Tres Caminos restaurant in Evansville – to pay $317,108 in minimum wage and overtime back wages to 21 employees for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), officials announced Tuesday.

Federal investigators found that Los Tequila Inc. violated the FLSA’s minimum wage and overtime requirements by paying servers for only up to 40 hours per week, failing to pay them any wages at all for any hours they worked beyond that point. Servers typically worked more than 40 hours per week every workweek, officials said. Additional violations occurred when the employer paid kitchen workers flat weekly salaries regardless of the number of hours they worked.

In addition to the back wages, the employer paid $18,291 in civil money penalties due to the repeat nature of the violations. A 2008 investigation of the Los Tres Caminos Inc., operating as Los Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Peru, Indiana, found violations identical to those in the current case. The owner of Los Tres Caminos in Evansville is the owner of the Peru restaurant and has ownership interest in eight additional Mexican-cuisine restaurants in Indiana and Illinois, officials said.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

