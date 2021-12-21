Lowe’s and Operation BBQ Relief to deliver 14,000 meals to tornado-stricken communities

KENTUCKY (WEHT) Operation BBQ Relief and Lowe’s Home Improvement are teaming up to serve over 14,000 holiday meals to the communities in western Kentucky that were devastated by severe weather nearly 2 weeks ago.

On Thursday afternoon (from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.), they will be providing free hot meals to the following communities:

Mayfield, KY at the Lowe’s on Paris Road

Dawson Springs, KY at the Board of Education parking lot

Bowling Green, KY at the Old Sears Building

Since 2011, Operation BBQ relief has visited more than 80 disaster-stricken spots to serve food for afflicted families and first responders. This effort has taken them to 30 U.S. states, as well as a visit to the Bahamas in 2019 (after Hurricane Dorian).