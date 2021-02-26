Madionsville woman charged with murder following death of shooting victim

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Madisonville woman has had her first-degree assault charges amended to murder after a shooting victim died.

Tara Skaggs, 48, of Madisonville, had the charges amended during court hearing Friday. Skaggs is charged with shooting William Matheny on Jan. 23. Matheny was shot one time in the upper chest area near the neck. He died of his injuries on Jan. 29.

A motion was also made and Skaggs’ bond was increased to $500,000 officials said.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)