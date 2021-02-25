Madisonville Community and Technical College gets over $167K for distance learning

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – In Kentucky, over $2 million dollars from the United States Department of Agriculture was invested in telemedicine and distance learning across the state. Money was given to four medical programs and two educational programs.

In the Tri-State, Madisonville Community and Technical College system received nearly $168,000. The funding will link the higher education system to Webster County High School. Madisonville Community College will match the funding for the project for an extra boost. The rest of the funding will help rural parts of Kentucky obtain easier access to education and health care.

