Madisonville Regional Airport gets state funding priority

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Regional Airport received high priority from state transportation officials on three projects.

The state is supporting funding for a runway overlay, improving airport drainage, and an engineer’s report for a flight school. The cost of each project and state funding for them is unknown. Airport board chairman jimmy Riddle said they hope to start work on each project sometime later this year.

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)

