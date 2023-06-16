HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Main Street Food & Beverage food hall is kicking off the weekend by opening their patio up to the community for a Patio Preview Party at 5 p.m. on June 16.

The food hall is located in the historical Firestone building at 900 Main Street in Evansville. The venue, which was announced earlier this year has been working tirelessly to update and renovate the space for the community. Officials say that they’re very excited to bring the space to Evansville and will accommodate guests of all palates. Operating as a food hall presents the unique opportunity to serve a wide variety of foods from several small businesses that occupy the space.

Main Street Food & Beverage has not yet announced an official opening date, but the team is hard at work to welcome guests sometime this summer. More information can be found on Main Street Food and Beverage’s facebook page.