VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Major Jason Ashworth from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office has scheduled a News Conference Tuesday Morning.

Ashworth says he will be making an important announcement at the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse Rotunda in regards to the upcoming Vanderburgh County Sheriff election.

Ashworth joined by several elected officials will be making the announcement at 10 a.m.

(This story was originally published March 9, 2021)