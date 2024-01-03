HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Indiana 2024 Legislative Session kicks off in less than a week, and some specific items are at the top of the agenda for the year.

Among the bills to be heard this session, is a republican sponsored bill that would classify a fetus as a dependent child for tax purposes, and another republican-sponsored bill would allow principals and superintendents of public and charter schools to employ chaplains.

On the democratic side, there is a controversial bill dealing with end of life options. The bill would allow certain terminally ill patients to request medication for voluntary euthanasia.

Hoosier lawmakers will return to Indianapolis for the next legislative session on Monday.