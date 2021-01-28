Major Henderson sewer project complete

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Water Utility completed a major sewer project on the city’s north side. The $1.3 million project is the second segment of a broader project that began with the rebuilding of a sewer pump station on Myrene Drive last year.

The pump station rebuild was done to provide increased sewer capacity and alleviate sewer overflows. The contractor is completing seeding and mulching and will be opening North Elm Street back up Friday.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)