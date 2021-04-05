Man accused of driving while intoxicated with children in car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police have arrested a man accused of drinking and then driving with two children in the car.

Officers said they responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Glendale Avenue Sunday just before 9:00 p.m.

Police said while trying to separate 29-year-old Joseph Zack from an argument he resisted and was forced to the ground.

Officers said Zack admitted he had been drinking and also drove his vehicle to where the argument was taking place with two children in the car.

Zack has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)