Man accused of Owensboro murder knew victim, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A man accused of a murder in Owensboro last week awaits his first court hearing.

Brandon Ress was charged with murder for allegedly killing Michael Crowe in Owensboro on Dec. 23. Breckenridge County Jail records show he faces unrelated charges in Hancock County for receiving stolen property and failure to appear in Hancock county. He was originally arrested on Christmas Eve. Officer Andrew Boggess says Ress and Crowe knew each other. Interviews and other evidence led to the murder charge.

“It was a combination of several things, talking to numerous witnesses and people that were familiar with the victim as well as the suspect, and establishing what their relationship was,” said Boggess.

There is no official information on when Ress will be transferred to the Daviess County Detention Center.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 31, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS