HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police said an Evansville man was arrested after recording a teenager with a hidden camera in a bathroom.

Jason Brenton, 49, was arrested Friday and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police said on November 3, a 19-year-old reported finding a camera hidden in their bathroom.

According to a police report, the video-taping of the victim started when they were 17 years old.

Officers said the camera’s SD card contained about 100 images of the victim naked.