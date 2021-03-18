Man arrested after nearly hitting police officer with vehicle, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky.(WEHT) – Authorities say a man is facing several charges after he almost ran over a law enforcement officer Thursday morning. An officer attempted to stop a vehicle for expired plates and reckless driving. Authorities say the driver didn’t stop but instead drove through the parking lot of an apartment complex.

As the officer approached the vehicle, Nigel Sanders, 30, put his vehicle in reverse hitting the police cruiser and almost hitting the officer, police said. Authorities said Sanders then ran away but was later caught and arrested.

Officers said they found 370 grams of meth, more than 40 grams of cocaine, marijuana and lots of cash.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)