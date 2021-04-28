Man arrested after police pursuit in Henderson

A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Authorities say they arrested a man after they say he evaded police in Henderson.

Officers say they attempted to stop a White Chevrolet Pickup at the intersection of Washington and Ingram Street early Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver then fled the scene at a high speed through several bank parking lots.

According to a press release, the driver crashed into a gate at Popeyes Chicken.

Police say the driver, Ricky Roberson, 36, fled the scene by foot and was arrested at the 400 block of Washington Street.

Roberson has been booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.

