EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT)- Just before Mayor Winnecke left his Civic Center third floor office for an event, Sheriff’s Deputies responded after a man allegedly entered the waiting area in the Mayor’s Office. The deputy’s affidavit says 32-year-old Moses Hardin asked that the Mayor release his vehicle, which had previously been towed by the Evansville Police Department.

Mayor Winnecke explains, “It got pretty hectic for 3 or 4 minutes, just before I left today”.

The deputies say the Mayor’s receptionist, Amanda Joest, explained to Hardin that was out of the mayor’s control. Winnecke says, “He apparently didn’t like the answer that my assistant gave him which was that that was out of my control. He wanted me right then to take that action and as she explained to him, I couldn’t take that action. I didn’t have that authority.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Hardin began flailing his arms, stomping his feet, and yelling that he would “show her reincarnation”, and later said the same words to the deputies. The sheriff’s office say the deputies understood that to mean that someone would have to die for that to happen.

Officials say throughout this escalation, Lieutenant Chad Ferguson was nearby, keeping an eye on Hardin. Winnecke tells Eyewitness News, “…luckily building security was there very quickly”.

Lt. Ferguson says once these threats were made, he attempted to place Hardin under arrest. Hardin resisted, and as another sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist, Hardin had to be dragged to his holding cell, as he continually made threats about “showing them reincarnation”.

Later, reports show Joest told law enforcement that Hardin had called the office and left several hostile messages, again, making threats to “take matters into his own hands”.

Moses Hardin is being held on charges of two counts of intimidation on law enforcement, intimidation, and resisting law enforcement.