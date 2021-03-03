Man arrested, charged after allegedly slamming and hitting dog

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was charged and arrested with animal cruelty after police said a video showed him abusing his boyfriend’s dog.

According to an affidavit Bryan Lee Dunning, 33, was seen picking up a pit bull terrier and slamming it on the ground two to four different times, hitting the animal, and throwing the dog off of stairs to a concrete basement.

When arrested, Dunning said he was high on meth because he was angry his boyfriend was in jail at the time.

(This story was originally published on March 3, 2021)