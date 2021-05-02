Man arrested for allegedly firing shot at Evansville bar

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on Sunday morning after police said he allegedly fired a shot in the parking lot of a bar.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the 1800 block of of North Fulton Avenue at the K.C.’s Corner Pocket after a large crowd gathered in the parking lot after the bar closed.

Sgt. Nick Winsett said as an off-duty officer was attempting to move the crowd off the lot, one shot was fired.

Authorities identified 32-year-old Anthony Smallings as the alleged shooter. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

EPD said no one was injured and officers were able to quickly apprehend Smallings.

(This story was originally published on May 2, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories