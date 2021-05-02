Man arrested for allegedly firing shot at Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested on Sunday morning after police said he allegedly fired a shot in the parking lot of a bar.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the 1800 block of of North Fulton Avenue at the K.C.’s Corner Pocket after a large crowd gathered in the parking lot after the bar closed.

Sgt. Nick Winsett said as an off-duty officer was attempting to move the crowd off the lot, one shot was fired.

Authorities identified 32-year-old Anthony Smallings as the alleged shooter. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

EPD said no one was injured and officers were able to quickly apprehend Smallings.

(This story was originally published on May 2, 2021)