HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Police say they arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Officers say they served an arrest warrant at the 300 block of Borax Drive just after 10 Thursday night.

That’s where officers say they arrested Brandon Sutton.

Sutton could face a first degree sexual abuse charge.

Sutton has been booked into the Henderson County Jail.

(This story was originally published April 23, 2021)