Man arrested on drug charges for third time

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky.(WEHT) – A Muhlenberg County man is back behind bars after his third arrest this year.

Toby Taylor is charged with trafficking and drug paraphernalia possession after sheriff’s deputies and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force arrested him Tuesday. Muhlenberg County Sheriff Will Ward said he’s been arrested on drug trafficking and fleeing the past two times, but was able to pay the cash bond for his release.

“The court system has continued to increase his bail every time that an event has happened. Hopefully, with a grand jury coming up, we’ll have him indicted and prevented from being back out again,” said Ward.

Taylor has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next Wednesday.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)