Man charged after being found with over two pounds of meth, police say

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – In Posey County, the sheriff’s office is addressing a drug arrest involving a man from Mt. Vernon Wednesday. Sheriff Tom Latham said a K9 alerted a deputy to a box containing a meth-like substance in Zachary Addison’s, 38, car. Latham said they discovered over two pounds of meth at Addison’s home along with $40,000, and guns.

Latham said drug trafficking is a problem that goes beyond the county line.

“You can tell by the list of agencies that were provided that this doesn’t just occur in Posey County. There are folks from Posey County who go adjoining counties and those in adjoining counties come to Posey County. The boundaries don’t stop at the county line,” he said.

Addison was booked into the Posey County Jail.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)