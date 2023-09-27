HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A federal grand jury is indicting a California man for allegedly trafficking over 70 thousand fentanyl pills from Mexico into Evansville.

37 year old Javier Moreno-Garibaldi was arrested after attempting to make a deal with undercover officers to purchase a large quantity of narcotics.

According to court documents, the Drug Enforcement Administrations (DEA) began an investigation in to a Mexico based drug trafficking organization that moved large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Officials say that undercover officers arranged to purchase 100 thousand fentanyl pills and 50 pounds of methamphetamine from a supplier based in Mexico.

If convicted, Moreno-Garibaldi faces up to a life sentence in federal prison and a fine of up to 10 million dollars.