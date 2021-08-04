Man found guilty of murdering estranged wife

PIKE COUNTY, Ind (WEHT)– A jury found Edward Fox guilty of murder and burglary charges. The 64-year-old was arrested last year in connection to the death of his estranged wife, Sharon Fox.

Edward is accused of forcing his way into Sharon’s house and pushing her down the stairs, causing fatal injuries. This happened in July of 2020.

Investigators say the couple was going through a divorce and Sharon had filed a protective order against Edward before the incident occurred.

Edward’s sentencing will be on August 31.