Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for Evansville teen’s death

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT)– Eriyon Gibson, the Evansville man accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Rylan Conway last year, has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Authorities say Gibson pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in connection to the shooting.

Gibson says he pulled the trigger on a gun they were playing around with, but he says he did not know the gun was loaded. Gibson says he pulled the trigger a few times while pointing the gun at Conway. He says the .38 caliber weapon discharged and hit Conway in the stomach. Witnesses say Conway was conscious when emergency personnel responded but later died at the hospital.