Man with Tri-State ties charged in Capitol riots

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Another man with ties to the Tri-State was arrested in connection with the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol. FBI agents arrested Peter Schwartz in Uniontown, Pennsylvania Thursday for taking part in those riots including spraying police with mace.

According to the FBI, affidavit agents identified Schwartz on a TV newscast. Images show Schwartz spraying mace at police and having a wooden baton. Agents said they received a tip that Schwartz had been released from prison because of COVID concerns and was supposed to be in a rehab center in Owensboro, the day of the riots.

Schwartz was charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI said Owensboro police identified Schwartz from the images. Schwartz appeared in a federal courtroom in Pittsburgh Thursday. He’ll be held in custody pending more hearings. It’s not clear why Schwartz was in Pennsylvania or if he has any ties there.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)