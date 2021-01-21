Manager of online boutique arrested after reports of undelivered items

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – After detectives filed an active arrest warrant for a woman running an online boutique, Lacie Jo Turner was arrested Thursday. Hundreds of women throughout the Tri-State claim they ordered items through “Hello Beautiful” boutique’s Facebook page over the summer, but never got their items.

That Facebook page has since been archived. Turner, the manager of the boutique, said in September she was working on refunds. She was charged with 93 counts of theft and was booked in the Hopkins County jail. She was released Thursday night.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)