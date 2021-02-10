Mandatory FAFSA completion bill goes to Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS – (WEHT) A bill that would require students at public schools to complete the free application for federal student aid, or FAFSA, has advanced to the Indiana House. The FAFSA allows students to tap into scholarships, grants and work-study programs to help them pay for higher education.

Under the new state requirement, high school seniors would have to fill out a FAFSA form unless a parent or school administrator signs an exemption waiver. Lawmakers say this is necessary to increase the state’s low FAFSA completion rates.

Only 60% of Indiana’s 2020 high school graduates completed a FAFSA form. That left more than $70 million dollars in potential federal aid unclaimed by Hoosier students.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)