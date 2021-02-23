Manhunt in Perry County called off, suspect believed to be given ride out of area, officials say

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Perry County authorities have called off the search for Mark Aaron Grigsby, 37, Tuesday. The Perry County deputy sheriff said they believe Grigsby was given a ride out of the area. Tell City Police said he could be heading toward Crawford County.

Earlier Tuesday, investigators said Grigsby was last seen in a white Ford truck hauling trash. Authorities had been searching for Grigsby after they said he ran from a deputy Sunday night. He has several felony warrants from other counties, as well as some charges in Perry County.

The deputy sheriff said they are still following up on any sightings, tips, or leads, so call authorities if you have any information. And if you see him, call 911.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

