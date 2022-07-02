NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The town of Newburgh is setting off its first Newburgh Music Festival on July 2. The festival starts at 2 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m.

Kid games and activities, as well as karaoke goes from 2-5 p.m. at Preservation Hall. Porch Fest will follow along Water Street from 5-7 p.m. The festival will end with the After Party behind Town Hall from 7-10 p.m.

Food trucks will be lining up on Water Street in front of Town Hall as early as 3:30 p.m. Attendees are responsible to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Wristbands will be needed for Porch Fest.

Attendees can park at Newburgh Elementary and American Legion Kapperman Post #44. A trolley will be available to take festival goers to the festival from the parking lots.

A map of the music festival and a map of road closures are below. More information can be found on the Newburgh Neighbor Residential Grant Program Facebook page.