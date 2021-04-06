Mask Mandate becomes an advisory in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT)- Indiana is transitioning from a mask mandate to mask advisory Tuesday.

Local governments and businesses now decide where face coverings are to be worn in the Hoosier State.

The Vanderburgh County Health Department says they strongly recommend people to continue wearing a mask and to social distance.

Under the new mask advisory, the county health department does not have the authority to require any protocols.

There are some exceptions to the mask advisory.

Face coverings are still required in schools, state government buildings, and at COVID testing and vaccine sites.

(This story was originally published April 6, 2021)