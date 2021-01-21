Masks now required when traveling nationwide, Evansville Regional Airport adds PPE dispensers

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – President Joe Biden is taking one step further when it comes to increasing the use of masks while traveling.

Evansville Regional Airport officials said there are official Indiana guidelines that require all travelers and employees to wear masks while flying and at the airport.

Eyewitness News spoke to people traveling Thursday say wearing masks is about safety.



“I don’t think anything about it I am a nurse so I believe in safety,” said Tammy Robinson.

“With all this coronavirus happening and going around I mean everybody should be protected as much as they can. I believe it’s a good idea to keep a mask on your face,” said Larry McGuire.

An Evansville Regional Airport spokesperson said they have added personal protective equipment dispensers in the entrances containing masks, facial tissues, and hand sanitizer for all guests.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)