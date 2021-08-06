Masks required inside all OCTC buildings

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) is now requiring face masks to be worn inside all OCTC buildings.

“The risk of infection with the Delta variant of COVID-19 is very high in our 4-county region and we must take steps to protect our campus community. Face masks are highly effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and this mitigation strategy is one way that we can try and create a safe environment for everyone on our campuses.” OCTC President Dr. Scott Williams

OCTC leaders say they will continue to monitor all COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local officials and local health departments.

Registration is underway way now for fall 2021 classes which begin August 16, 2021.