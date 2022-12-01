EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Before heading off to Canada as the new coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, Evansville native Don Mattingly is helping kids in his hometown.

For the 6th year, he’ll host the ‘Find a Way’ fundraiser at Victory Theater Thursday night at 7pm. This year’s event features singer-songewriters Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd, Jeffrey Steele and SiriusXM radio host Storme Warren.

Money raised at the event stays local and will go to fund programs and projects educational advancement, social development, and athletic programs for underserved youth in the area.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Ticketmaster or mattinglycharities.org