May trial set for man charged in triple fatal crash

A trial day is set for the man accused of causing a crash on Highway 41 that killed a woman and her two children. Damon Busby is now scheduled to stand trial in May for the wreck that happened in September.

Busby is charged with three counts of reckless homicide after police said he sped through a red light on Highway 41 and crashed into another vehicle killing Crystal Lawrence and her two children, Abigail, 15, and Chase, 6.

Busby is out of jail on bond.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

