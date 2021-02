EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Winnecke posted to Facebook he got vaccinated after signing up for St. Vincent’s waiting list. The mayor reminded Hoosiers 65 and older are eligible to get the shot now. And St. Vincent currently has a waiting list for those ages 60 to 64.

(This story was originally published on February 18, 2021)