Mayor Winnecke to propose partnership to crack down on gun violence

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Monday night’s shooting comes as Evansville’s mayor Lloyd Winnecke said he’s got a proposal he’s bringing to the City Council on March 8 to cut down on violence in the city.

It’s a partnership with the national Safe Neighborhoods organization. This would take place over a two-year timeline. Winnecke said this group has done work in other areas to cut down on violence and has led to some good success in the past. He said it’s not entirely to police the people in the city, but it will be a chance for the group to come in and study what’s happening and when, who’s doing it, and study gun violence logistics. He said he’s bringing it to the city council to look at how to make it happen financially.

“I look at it as an investment. We can’t keep hoping things will start to change, we have to try and find new solutions. Based on what we’ve seen in other communities that have partnered with this organization, I think we’ll start to see some really positive progress,” said Winnecke.

Winnecke said this proposed ordinance still needs to be looked at by council members. They’ll be discussing it at March 8’s meeting.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)