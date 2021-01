ISLAND, Ky. (WEHT) – The McLean County man charged for his role in the riots at the Capitol is now out on bond. Lawyers for Jordan Revlett said he’s out on a $25,000 bond following his court hearing Monday.

His attorney said conditions for Revlett include staying in the western district of Kentucky and he can’t be in Washington D.C. unless it’s for legal matters. Revlett faces charges relating to unlawful entry of the Capitol building.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)