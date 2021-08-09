McLean Co. man charged with 200 child sexual exploitation offenses

CALHOUN, Ky (WEHT)– Kentucky State Police charged a McLean County man with 200 child sexual exploitation offenses.

Police arrested 34-year-old Samuel Everly of Calhoun and charged him with distributing and possessing “matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.” Everly was taken to the Muhlenberg County Jail.

Everly was arrested as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Everly is charged with 100 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 100 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.