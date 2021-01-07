McLean County Public Library gets $25K donation

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) – A western Kentucky public library gets some much needed financial help. Atmos Energy donated $25,000 to the McLean County Public Library in Livermore. The money’s from the company’s fueling safe and thriving communities fund.

Library director Amy Newberry said it helps make up for the $10,000 in state funding they lost in last year’s budget.

“It couldn’t come at a better time. We lost our state aid, as everyone knows, libraries across the state lost their state aid the past funding year with the budget from the governor, this is incredible,” said Newberry. “This more than makes up for that loss.”

Newberry adds the money will go to their literacy program, bookmobile, and other programs.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)

