HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- SWIRCA and More in Evansville is hosting a ‘Meet the Candidates Mayoral Panel’ today. Candidates Democrat Stephanie Terry, Republican Natalie Rascher, and Libertarian Michael Daugherty will be present at the panel to answer questions from voters.

During the panel, residents will hear from mayoral candidates as they address their individual visions for Evansville and the region, as well as sharing their perspectives on important age-related topics such as health care, building age-friendly communities, caregiving, and supporting services on a local level to help older adults and those living with disabilities.

The panel will begin at 12:45 this afternoon at the SWIRCA and More Activity Center at 16 West Virginia Street, and is open to the public, with light refreshments being served.

As a reminder, all three candidates will take part in a debate on Wednesday, October 11 hosted by Eyewitness News. The Debate will air on ABC 25 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., as well as stream live on tristatehomepage.com.