HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Tonight, another Mega Millions drawing will occur, but the jackpot has now surpassed the ‘millions’ namesake. The jackpot has reached an estimated 1.55 Billion dollars, with a cash option of 757 million dollars.

This makes tonight’s jackpot the third largest prize in U.S. lottery history. The next drawing for the Mega Millions contest will be just before 10 p.m. tonight.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions contest will be just before 10 p.m. tonight.