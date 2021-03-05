Meijer prepares to vaccinate 10,000 teachers across Indiana

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WEHT) – In response to a national effort to accelerate the safe re-opening of schools, Meijer is partnering with the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) on plans to launch a series of vaccine clinics at its stores next week to streamline the process for vaccinating teachers and school staff across the state.

The retailer said it will hold a dozen clinics administering more than 10,000 doses to pre-registered teachers and school staff in grades pre-K to 12 by the end of next week. Patients will be asked to verify their school affiliation and have proper identification when pre-registering through the company’s vaccine registration process. Teachers in Indiana can also register by texting ISTA to 75049, which will help them identify as a K-12 school employees as vaccines continue to become available.

The vaccine clinics conducted by Meijer are not open to walk-ups. Participants must register through the retailer’s online system in order to be scheduled for a vaccine. For non-teacher and school staff, patients can text COVID to 75049, go online at clinic.meijer.com or visit their local Meijer pharmacy and ask to register. Meijer is not releasing the location of the clinics as registered customers will be contacted directly with an appointment time and location once an appointment window becomes available for them.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)