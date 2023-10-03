HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Members of Congress that represent the Tri-State are speaking out tonight following the U.S. House of Representatives vote to remove Kevin McCarthy from his role as Speaker of the House.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a statement, thanking McCarthy for his service as Speaker. “The Speaker’s tenure was bookended by historic fights, but as he reminded his colleagues when he took the gavel, ‘our nation is worth fighting for.’ The Speaker’s appetite for worthy causes steered a narrow majority to seize historic opportunities for the American people and for conservative principles,” McConnell says. “His willingness to face the biggest challenges head-on helped preserve the full faith and credit of the United States and showed colleagues how to handle every outcome with grace.”

In another statement, Representative Larry Bucshon (R) of Indiana’s 8th Congressional District called out his Republican colleagues who voted to remove McCarthy. “As a member who came to Washington D.C. to provide common-sense conservative wins for Hoosiers and all Americans, this is an extremely frustrating result,” says Dr. Bucshon. “Instead of continuing our work to pass all 12 appropriations bills that cut spending, securing the southern border, and holding the Biden Administration accountable, we are taking our eye off the ball and derailing our conservative agenda. The only reason we are here is because a small number of House Republicans are focused on settling personal vendettas and prioritizing their own personal political ambitions rather than prioritizing conservative governance.”

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R), who represents Illinois’ 12th District, also spoke out about the vote. “Under Kevin McCarthy’s speakership, the House has passed legislation to secure the southern border, unleash America’s energy potential, ensure parents have a say in what their children are learning in the classroom, provide for our veterans, and overturn the Biden administration’s crippling COVID mandates. Each of these conservative victories were accomplished despite the narrowest majority in history.”