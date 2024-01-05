HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Reitz Memorial High School is marking a century of education with a special all-school and alumni mass in the school auditorium at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, January 5.

Back in 1922, Francis Joseph Reitz pledged one million dollars to build a Catholic High School in memory of his parents. On January 1, 1925, Bishop Chartrand of Indianapolis officially dedicated the new school building and students first entered Memorial on January 5, 1925.

“As the fourth oldest Catholic High School in Indiana, Memorial has a rich history worth celebrating,” explains Christian Mocek, Memorial’s President. “The original dream of Francis Joseph Reitz to create a school that positively influences generations of Evansville youth continues as well as the rich spiritual tradition of the Brothers of the Holy Cross and Sisters of Providence who had such a profound impact on the ethos of our school.”

As part of the Centennial Celebration, Reitz Memorial High School has planned a series of events throughout the year, including athletic competitions, community service initiatives, and social gatherings. The Founder’s Day and Centennial Celebration Kick-off Mass will be an occasion that brings together current students, alumni, faculty and friends of Memorial High School, and attendees can look forward to a celebration of the school’s journey accompanied by reflections, music and shared memories.

For further information about the Centennial Celebration events, visit the school’s official website at reitzmemorial.org.