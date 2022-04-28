EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – According to Mesker Park Zoo’s Facebook page, the bird flu has been detected in the area they feel is too close to the zoo for comfort.

To make sure their birds are kept safe, raptors, penguins, cranes, ostriches, and emus have been moved indoors. Also, the budgie exhibit and the free flight portion of Amazonia will be closed for the time being.

Officials say it will be at least four weeks before the birds are returned to their regular habitats, but it could be longer due to the presence of other cases around the area.

To help reduce the chance of spread, zoo staff are taking additional protective measures to try and prevent the flu from entering the zoo.

The zoo also asks the community to not put out bird feeders at your homes or business to help prevent further spread.