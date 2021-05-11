Meteorologist Joe Bird breaks down May’s temperatures

(WEHT)- We’re 40 days away from summer, and for some folks, this morning feels a little like winter

Check out the alerts map, freeze warnings and frost advisories.

Some of the frost advisories are in the Hoosier State, in South Bend and Fort Wayne, with their lows this morning forecasted to be about two to three degree above freezing.

For some of us here, especially northwest in our Illinois cities, we had some upper 30’s yesterday.

Then check this out in Wyoming and Colorado, there are winter weather alerts.

In the mountain ranges, two to four inches of snow are possible add that to what is already on the ground, and the snow totals could be up to sixteen inches.

But it is spring storms today in parts of the south, with a level one marginal threat for storms.

A brief tornado cannot be ruled out in areas like Baton Rouge, Hattiesburg, and Biloxi.

Hail and damaging winds are the bigger threats.

For us here at home it looks like a nice day with highs in the mid 60s, although we should be in the mid 70s for this time of year.

But get this may has set four records temperature wise for Evansville.

55 years ago almost to the date on may 10th 1966 Evansville measured the latest last freeze.

And just three years before than on may first 1963, we saw the latest hard freeze of 28 degrees.

So we’re below average for now, and while the end of the week looks like back to normal, some long ranges models mid to late next week have us back in the 60’s.

