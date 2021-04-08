Meteorologist Joe Bird has our Master’s Tournament Weather Outlook

Nearly five months ago the 84th Master’s Tournament took place after being delayed due to the pandemic.

It’s been played in April for over 70 years — and it returns to that schedule starting today.

Afternoon highs in the mid-70s with morning lows in the lower 60s — sounds pretty good if you ask me.

That’s the normal temperatures for this time of the year in Augusta, Georgia.

What does mom nature have planned for this year’s tournament?

Right now the storm prediction center doesn’t have a chance of severe weather for Augusta, but the darker shade of green is a level one marginal — and as you can see it is just off to the west.

So players may have to dodge an isolated thundershower this afternoon.

As we look at storm tracker — you can also see everything is quiet down in this area of the peach state.

In fact satellite is showing some clear skies across Georgia – South Carolina state line right now.

That’ll be good for the early morning players.

Later this afternoon, meteorologists will need to be watching the radar,

As you can see here on future tracker it does keep things quiet this morning, but later in they day the chances for a scattered thundershower do increase, and with the chances of thunder — player safety will be top priority.

It is going to be warm one, too with highs in the 80s and a nice light breeze around five to ten miles per hour.

No doubt fans and players are geared up for the 85th tournament.

(This story was originally published April 8, 2021)