Meteorologist Joe Bird talks April snow and average temperatures

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-We’ve said goodbye to April and hello to May, and with that being the case, the National Weather Service out of Paducah has released their monthly wrap up, and you may recall some of that chilly weather.

Highs were above normal until about the middle of the month, where we went below normal from the 15th through the 25th.

As for the records, it surely was a month for that.

An April second we set a record low of 25 degrees.

Four days later, we hit a record high of 83 degrees, and the next say set another record high of 84 degrees, and don’t forget that snow from 15 days ago!

The Evansville airport measured 1.3 inches, which tied as the fourth snowiest April on record dating back to 1948, but if you average everything out overall the month was just about where it should be.

Evansville’s average temperature for the month was 56.9 degrees not even a degree above what it should be for the average, which is 56.1 degrees.

The only area that was off just a touch with the total rainfall.

We received just under three inches, which comes out to an inch and a half below the normal total for the month.

Now it’s onward to see what may brings up, and hopefully no trend is being set after already having tow back to back days of a chance of severe weather, which we’ve seen a little already.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)