HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Shuttles will be making a return to the Fall Festival this year.

The city of Evansville and METS announced on Thursday that a lunch and evening shuttle service will be available all week during the Fall Festival with standard fees required. The lunchtime shuttle service will operate between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. stopping at the C.K. Newsome Center every 30 minutes.

An evening shuttle, with a route starting on Lynch Road, will operate from 5:15 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and until 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Both routes will drop off at the corner of West Franklin St. and Wabash Avenue.